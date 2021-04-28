An elderly male driver claimed no injury after he was extricated through the sunroof of his 2013 silver Chevy sedan Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. on Defiance’s eastside.
According to city police, the motorist, Leon J. Witter, 85, 235 Carter Ave., was westbound on Hopkins Street, just west of Vine Street, when he allegedly struck a parked Jeep, causing his vehicle to tip and come to rest on its driver’s side in the middle of the street.
Crews from the Defiance Fire Department were able to assist the driver out through the sunroof after bracing the vehicle.
