EVANSPORT — Authorities continuing searching for the perpetrators who broke into a firearms store near here last week while authorities are offering a cash reward for information about the crime.
J & J Firearms, 03229 Evansport Road, was broken into Thursday morning when a vehicle drove into the side of the building to gain access. Entry allowed the thieves — driving a stolen vehicle — to take 15 handguns and three long guns (rifles), according to authorities.
Authorities believes that three breaking and enterings in Bryan — including one at Cashland Pawn — and another in Toledo are related to the same individuals.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible," according to an ATF news release.
Persons with information are asked to contact ATF via phone at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), via email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF's website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Another option for tips to the ATF is using the ReportIt® app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by going to www.reportit.com.
ATF is involved because the shop is federal licensed while the NSSF is a trade organization for the firearms industry.
The ATF's Columbus Field Division is investigating the case along with the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
According Chief Deputy Cliff Vandemark of the sheriff's office, the crime occurred around 4:50 a.m. Thursday in a building close to a residence on the property, located about one mile south of Evansport. The vehicle was abandoned with the perpetrators making off in another vehicle.
No description for the getaway car was available Monday morning, but Vandemark is hopeful that other leads can bring some resolution to the case.
Between videos and other information, he said, "I'm hoping that we get some good leads today."
