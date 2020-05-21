VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center will hold its senior awards ceremony virtually, by video production, available for streaming at 6:30 p.m. Friday via the Vantage YouTube Channel and Facebook. The video will feature senior and alumni speakers, as well as scholarship and award recognitions, followed by the presentation of the career passports to the seniors in each program.
Vantage invites all students and their families, and the Vantage communities to join in the celebration of the 2020 Vantage seniors. To watch the awards ceremony on Facebook, go to HYPERLINK "https://www.facebook.com/vantagecc/" https://www.facebook.com/vantagecc/ and to watch on YouTube, go to HYPERLINK "https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsSvWcOXukEWORpMF_lL8Xw?view_as=subscriber" \t "_blank" https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsSvWcOXukEWORpMF_lL8Xw?view_as=subscriber.
For a special virtual highlight, the school is asking Vantage families to share videos of them celebrating with their Vantage senior as their name is called during the presentation. All videos can be submitted to HYPERLINK "mailto:social.media@vantagecareercenter.com" social.media@vantagecareercenter.com, or uploaded to Facebook with @vantagecc tagged, to be highlighted and shared on Vantage social media platforms.
