VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center has announced that math teacher, Kelly Horstman, has received the 2019 Ohio Council Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) Northwest District Outstanding Teacher Award.
Each year, the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics recognizes outstanding teachers, professors, emerging leaders and friends of mathematics. Teachers can be nominated by a colleague, administrator, student or parent. Once nominated teachers submit an application. Then an outstanding elementary, middle and high school teacher is selected from each of the eight districts based on their philosophy on how students learn mathematics, their participation in professional development and organizations, as well as their leadership roles. After receiving a district award, teachers are eligible to apply for a state teaching award.
Vantage director Mike Knott shared, “Kelly was nominated because she consistently uses best practices in her classroom for both pedagogy and classroom management. She is a leader in our academic department. She models the use of relevant technology and always tries to relate her math curriculum to career applications. She has been a leader in the use of the Desmos online graphing calculators and the associated Activity Builder. This has been important to our students, as Desmos is the built-in calculator used by the state end of course tests. Her expertise has led her to present at both local and statewide conferences to share these best practices with other educators.”
This year, more than 120 classroom teachers were nominated for the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Teacher Awards. Through a rigorous selection process, 21 teachers were chosen for the district awards and six were selected for the state awards. The award winners will be honored at the annual OCTM Conference in Sandusky during the banquet on Oct. 24.
