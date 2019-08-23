Vantage's new staff
Photo courtesy of Vantage

Vantage Career Center welcomes new staff for the 2019-20 school year. They include, from left: Amy Wiechart-Bayliff, in-school discipline coordinator; Kathleen Tyler, Ohio Technical Center director; Jacob Wortman, maintenance; Chris Miles, construction equipment technology instructor; Isaac McKanna, custodial; Tonya Temple, student services supervisor; and Janey Knittle, cook.

