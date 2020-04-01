• Region
Kylee Temple and Cassandra Oates have completed the Vantage Career Center adult diploma program. Through the adult diploma program, Temple has earned her class A CDL license and secured a new job hauling asphalt at a starting wage of $20 an hour. Cassandra Oates has completed the STNA program and has achieved a 14 composite score on her Work Keys. Oates plans to enroll in the Vantage practical nursing program in the fall of 2020.
The Vantage adult diploma program provides job training and a new pathway for adults, ages 22 or older, to earn a high school diploma and industry credentials aligned to one of Ohio’s in-demand jobs. Vantage is currently offering STNA, truck driving and welding as pathways to the adult diploma. To find out more about the Vantage adult diploma program, call the 419-238-5411, ext 2121.
