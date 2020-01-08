VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center has launched a fresh redesigned website and free new mobile app for Android and Apple users, featuring the latest news and pertinent information devoted to keeping the students, parents, associate school districts, industry leaders, and community members connected and engaged.
The easy-to-use redesigned website features a one-stop information hub, including updated high school and adult education program pages, quick access to social media platforms, current news, student highlights, fast facts and upcoming events. The goal of the website redesign is to allow community members to more effectively stay informed of district goals and engage in student life and achievements. Viewers may access the website redesign at www.vantagecareercenter.com.
The new mobile app is the most efficient way for users to access information at their fingertips. The easy-to-use app features daily event alerts, a district newsfeed, announcements, access to all of Vantage’s communication lines, including the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Parents and students are especially encouraged to download the district’s app to their smart devices, as it aims to enhance engagement in student education by efficiently providing information and improving student decision-making. To download the app, go to the App Store on your device. Search for “Vantage Career Center.” Click get or install. Once the app installs, opt into notifications to receive important events and updates on your phone or tablet. Notification settings are available for high school or adult education.
“As a career technical center, we strongly emphasize utilization of technology, and are committed to providing state of the art technology for our students and community,” said superintendent Rick Turner. “Our website redesign/new app initiative not only reflects our commitment to this priority, but hopefully will provide users with more tools and easier access to the programs and services offered at Vantage Career Center.”
To learn more about technology initiative in and out of the classrooms, parents and students, associate school districts, and community members are invited to the annual Vantage open house on Feb. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m., where an informational booth will be set up for questions. Guests can also tour the state-of-the-art facility, speak with instructors, see demonstrations, engage with local employers, and enjoy food samples from local restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.