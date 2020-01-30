VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center continues to expand its program offerings announcing the launch of the new sports exercise therapy program starting this fall. The new program is designed for students who may be interested in careers such as: physical therapy, certified personal trainer, occupational therapy, exercise science, athletic trainer, sports medicine, biomechanics or kinesiology.
The sports exercise therapy program, developed and taught by current Vantage instructor Wendy Baumle will introduce students to fitness, athletic training, exercise science, sports medicine, personal training and rehabilitation. Students will be prepared to work as a physical therapy aid and/or certified personal trainer, or move on to college for further study of athletic training, exercise science, physical therapy, or occupational therapy.
“At Vantage, we provide students with a learning experience focused on the area they want to pursue after high school,” said Baumle. “Jobs related to the areas of sports, occupational, and physical therapy are expected to see job growth of 25% over the next 10 years. We’ve created this amazing program that will combine knowledge of the body with hands-on skills to give students a leg up for any direction they choose.”
During lab, students learn to use professional equipment and the newest techniques to gain hands-on skills with injury prevention and rehabilitation, assess an individual’s overall health, fitness, and nutrition status to develop a personal improvement plan. Students also will explore a wide range of sports medicine and fitness careers through practical lab experiences, learn to use physical therapy, injury recognition, and sports-specific exercises to train the physically active, as well as learn how to help people live healthier lives through exercise, rehabilitation and nutrition.
The sports exercise therapy program will offer the opportunity to earn ACE, AMCA, AHA: CPR/first aid, OSHA 10-hour general industry (health care), and NHA/EKG industry recognized certifications. Students may participate in college credit plus opportunities prior to graduating high school.
“We are excited to be adding this program to our health science pathway at Vantage,” said program supervisor Paula VanTilburg. “Students will get hands-on training in health therapy and physical fitness that will provide them with a jump start for college or a job related to the field.”
Whether a student is interested in going to college, getting a certificate or working right after high school, career pathways can be customized for any ambition or plan.
“Students will be able to expand their knowledge within the ever growing field of exercise science as well as gain insightful experience within the sports therapy programs,” said Amanda Kuck, program coordinator of sports exercise science at Rhodes State Community College. “Establishing concrete pathways will allow students who strive for additional education to easily matriculate into programs across the state.”
Sophomores from Vantage’s 13 associate schools will be able to experience the new program at sophomore day on Friday. Additional opportunities to learn more about the sports exercise therapy program is during the annual Vantage open house held Feb. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. All guests, including parents and students, associate school district staff members, business leaders and community members may tour each lab in the state of the art facility, speak with instructors and employers, and experience student led demonstrations during the event.
For more information about Vantage Career Center programs and upcoming events, visit the new website at vantagecareercenter.com, download the new mobile app, or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
