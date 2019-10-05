VAN WERT — Forty-two outstanding Vantage seniors were recently inducted as members of the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at the annual banquet held recently. In addition to the guests of honor, parents, home school administrators, and Vantage staff attended the banquet to recognize this elite group of students.
NTHS membership is the highest award for excellence in career technical education and a reliable indicator of performance and leadership in the workplace.
Vantage students who achieved a 3.5 grade-point average or better, while maintaining a 95% attendance rate, both their junior and senior year, were eligible to apply for membership. In addition to submitting a resume and writing an essay stating why they would like to be a part of the NTHS, the students were also required to obtain three teacher recommendations.
Students are selected for membership in NTHS as a reward for excellence in workforce education; to develop self-esteem, pride and encourage students to reach for superior levels of scholastic achievement; and to promote business and industry’s critical workplace values — skill, honesty, service, responsibility, leadership, citizenship and scholarship.
Newly inducted from Paulding and Putnam counties were: Reagan Akom, Megan Garrity, Miah Rue, Joel Schneider, Kaylie Tressler and Samantha Wagner of Paulding; Michael Burgei, Nolan German and Evan Meyers of Ottoville; Rieley Hanneman, Trevor Siefker and Leia Verhoff of Kalida; Kaitlynn Keller and Gannon Prowant of Continental; Jacksyn Nichols, Fort Jennings; Kaitlyn Titus, Emily Wentland and Elisabeth Wolf of Antwerp; and Libby Wenzlick, Wayne Trace.
