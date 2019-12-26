• Region
Vantage fundraiser:
Christmas will be much merrier for local children of families in need as Vantage Career Center’s Interact students held several fundraisers, raising more than $3,600 to go toward the annual Toss A Toy event. Fundraisers included a $1 jeans day, $1 ugly Christmas sweater contest, classroom Christmas carolers with the option of Grinch Insurance and a change stall. With the collected funds, students and advisors organized a field trip to Walmart where they purchased three truckloads of toys for local families and children in need.
The Vantage Interact club is a student-led club that encourages leadership and responsibility, promotes student collaboration among various labs and home-schools, and supports student civic involvement to benefit area communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.