Vantage fundraiser:

Christmas will be much merrier for local children of families in need as Vantage Career Center’s Interact students held several fundraisers, raising more than $3,600 to go toward the annual Toss A Toy event. Fundraisers included a $1 jeans day, $1 ugly Christmas sweater contest, classroom Christmas carolers with the option of Grinch Insurance and a change stall. With the collected funds, students and advisors organized a field trip to Walmart where they purchased three truckloads of toys for local families and children in need.

The Vantage Interact club is a student-led club that encourages leadership and responsibility, promotes student collaboration among various labs and home-schools, and supports student civic involvement to benefit area communities.

