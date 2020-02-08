VAN WERT — More than 900 sophomores from 13 associate school districts came to Vantage Career Center recently for the annual sophomore day. Each sophomore was given an opportunity to experience two different career technical programs of interest to them. During each one-hour visit, sophomores participated in hands-on activities, experienced student-led demonstrations and connected with employers who prepared presentations for them.
This year, sophomores were introduced to the new sports exercise therapy program. Students who chose to visit this program were able to experience activities related to career fields such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training, sport medicine and overall physical rehabilitation of the human body.
Vantage offers 18 different high school career technical programs. For more information, students should talk to their school counselor or call Vantage student services at 419-238-5411 or 1-800-686-3944, ext. 2060.
More information is available at the Vantage website, vantagecareercenter.com.
All students and parents are invited to celebrate National Career and Technical Education Month on Feb. 24, from 5-7:30 p.m.
An important parent information session will be held in the community room from 6-6:30 p.m. designed to answer questions about students’ career and college opportunities at Vantage. Area restaurants will be onsite at “A Taste of Vantage” for guest to sample their food for a minimal cost, with proceeds going to the Vantage student activity fund.
