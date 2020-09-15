VAN WERT — As Vantage Career Center begins its 45th year in the community, the career center will be on the ballot Nov. 3 to ask residents in its district to renew a 5-year, 0.7-mill permanent improvement levy that was first approved in 1996.
Since this levy is a renewal, it will mean no new taxes for the property owners in the Vantage district, except for those in the Delphos City School district. Delphos City Schools became a member of the Vantage district this year. This levy will replace the cost of a negotiated contract Delphos previously held with Vantage to provide career technical services to their students.
Voting for this renewal levy will cost a taxpayer with a home valued at $50,000 approximately $5.11/annually, and a home valued at $100,000 will cost approximately $10.23/annually to support this levy.
This levy provides Vantage just over $700,000 annually to purchase equipment to keep Vantage labs up to date so it can train high school and adult students for the skills area employers say they need. Health care workers and public safety servants are examples of the essential workers Vantage provides training for. Having up to date, modern equipment is essential for Vantage to train these students to get the critical certifications and licenses needed to staff local health care facilities, fire departments and police departments. The number of certifications Vantage has issued annually to students has increased significantly in recent years.
Certifications/licenses issued to Vantage students: 2017, 593 credentials issued; 2018, 807 credentials issued; and 2019, 1,044 credentials issued.
A breakdown of those credentials tells an important story regarding the value to its students and to the community as a whole. Within those numbers, 29 are practical nurses, 203 are state tested nurse aides (STNA), 14 are level I firefighters, 12 are emergency medical technicians, and 19 are Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) certified.
