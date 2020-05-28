VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center Adult Education has obtained approval to open its doors to adult students, and will continue enrolling in programs slated to begin instruction June 1 through fall quarter.
Vantage Adult Education director Kathleen Tyler and a leadership team submitted a reopening plan to the Van Wert County Health Department, following guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control, gaining approval through the following correspondence, “The Van Wert County General Health District has reviewed the safety plans for the reopening of the Vantage Career Center Adult Education Program and supports their decision to reopen with the safety measures planned for implementation. We feel that these plans have been carefully devised and follow the guidelines established by the Ohio Department of Health and CDC.”
Guidance has been received from a number of the oversight agencies as to how to proceed, including the Board of Health, the Ohio Police Officers Training Association, the Board of Nursing, and the Driver and Traffic Safety Association (ADTSEA) as to processes that they have identified as promoting safe delivery of training.
Additionally, the Ohio Technical Centers across the state have issued a report to the governor’s office regarding the safe reopening of our training programs. The plan for the opening incorporates all of these guidelines.
The Adult Education division of Vantage Career Center trains essential workers such as nurses, EMTs, police cadets, commercial truck drivers and STNAs. These are demanding and needed jobs in the local community.
Vantage will continue safe practices and processes that allow the preservation of the health of its students and staff. These practices will permit students to keep moving successfully through their programs.
For questions regarding the reopening of Vantage Career Center Adult Education, call Tyler at 419-238-5411. ext. 2114.
