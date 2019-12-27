Vancrest visit

Patrick Henry Middle School students who are members of PAWS (Patriots Are Wonderful Students) spread a little Christmas cheer on Dec. 20 at Vancrest Health Care Center in Holgate. The students made gifts for the residents from items donated by members of the Patrick Henry community. The students, under the guidance of teachers Kris Roberts, Lindsay Kaufman and Laurie Kirkendall, glued and painted together Christmas crafts to share with the residents. The students then delivered these gifts, taking time to talk to the residents and spread the joy of giving and receiving.
