HICKSVILLE — Vancrest of Hicksville held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for its upcoming senior living project.
The new 64,000 square-foot facility will consist of ground-up construction of a single-story, skilled nursing and assisted living complex. This will be replacing the existing nursing home, formally known as Hickory Creek, and will be located at 601 Defiance Ave (Ohio 18) on the east side of Hicksville.
The new facility will initially employ an additional 25 people and the project is expected to be completed late summer of 2023.
“We are excited to start construction on this important project, as it will provide Hicksville and Defiance County with a state-of-the-art senior living facility,” said Mark White, President of Vancrest Health Care Centers. “
Vancrest of Hicksville will have 61 skilled nursing resident beds, all accompanied by adjoining restrooms and private showers, with the majority being private rooms. It will also include a state-of-the-art physical/occupational therapy area, spacious individual living quarters, lounge, recreation and dinning space, salon, bistro and a community room for hosting facility and community events. There will be a wide range of professionally delivered services.
The facility also will have 35 assisted living apartments offered in efficiency and one-bedroom units and will offer assistance with daily living, with three meals per day and activities. All apartments will include private bathrooms with showers as well as kitchenettes, including refrigerators and microwaves.
The $11 million venture is being financed by The Hicksville Bank as the lead bank along with MidWest America Federal Credit Union and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.
“We understand the importance of having a reputable, professional, and top-notch nursing home and assisted living facility in our community and are thrilled to work with Mark White and the Vancrest team to bring this to fruition,” stated Greg Smitley, president of The Hicksville Bank.
Alexander & Bebout, Inc., Van Wert, is the design build general contractor for construction and site development.
“We are proud to be a part of this project,” stated Brad Ream, vice president of Alexander & Bebout, Inc. “We have a long history with Vancrest and know that they will be a true asset to the Hicksville community.”
Vancrest is a family-owned company operating skilled nursing and assisted living in 11 communities located in western Ohio and has provided health care for over 60 years.
For more information on the project visit Vancrest.com.
