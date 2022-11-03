Ohio’s Republican option for U.S. Senate visited Defiance Wednesday afternoon as did the state’s treasurer and lieutenant governor, just a day after a number of other candidates came through and several days before election races are decided on Tuesday.
The visit by first-term incumbent Treasurer Robert Sprague, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Senate hopeful JD Vance to Moncho’s Lounge on South Jefferson Avenue — attended by roughly 100 people — followed stops in Defiance by four Democrats and three Republicans for state and federal office two days ago (see related stories this page).
While Vance commented on his Democratic Party opponent (Tim Ryan) in his quest for a six-year term in the Senate beginning in January, he also made mention of a bigger goal for Republicans — taking control of the Senate and stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda.
“... we are not going to elect a new president, but we can elect a House and Senate that fires (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer, fires (House Majority Leader) Nancy Pelosi and gives back the basics in Congress,” said Vance. “Now here’s a lot of things that we can do. This is why this election is so important. Number one, we can stop the borrowing and spending. We can get back to some sense of fiscal sanity. Number two, we can tell Joe Biden you won’t get a dime for your priorities unless you close down that southern border. Number three we can investigate the corruption at the leadership level of the federal government.
Earlier, he noted that “really the stakes could not be more significant. We’ve got so many problems in this country and so much of those problems flow from Washington, D.C.”
He blamed, for example, Biden administrations’ energy policies — particularly against fossil fuels — for increasing the cost of everything.
“We don’t have enough energy to live our lives and support our families,” he said. “That’s why the cost of everything (is going) through the roof. Don’t ever let these guys blame it on something else. The most annoying argument I hear from the Democrats and the corporate media on the inflation issue is this: ‘Well they’ve got inflation in Western Europe too and Joe Biden doesn’t control Western Europe, so it must not be his fault.
“Well, you know what they’re doing in Western Europe?,” asked Vance rhetorically. “They’re borrowing and spending money they don’t have and they’re shutting down their own energy industry. What is happening in the world is proof that bad economic policies produce misery and good economic policies produce prosperity. All I’m saying is let’s get back to good economic policies. Let’s get back to prosperity for the American people. That’s issue number 1.”
Vance said he feels “very good” about his chances, adding that “I think we got the momentum.” He then jokingly observed that Liz Cheney, a Republican who has taken a hard stance against former President Trump and his supporters, took the wind out of his campaign’s sails when she endorsed Ryan.
“Well, that’s actually very good because a woman who lost her own primary by 40 points (a reference to her crushing electoral loss in Wyoming in August) is probably not the person you want to support us,” he said. “I’m proud to have the endorsement of a lot of good conservatives, a lot of good business groups, and most of all I’m proud to have the endorsement of hopefully every single person in this room. I’d rather have you all then Liz Cheney.”
The other two state candidates included Sprague who is seeking re-election to a second term against Democrat Scott Schertzer and Husted who is running for re-election along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine against Democrat Nan Whaley and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Cheryl Stephens.
Sprague noted the cost of inflation and made mention of a program his office has implemented to help farmers counteract that. And Husted made some points about the DeWine administration’s last four years, calling Ohio “a state on the rise.”
