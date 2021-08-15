Duane "Dewey" Van Valkenburg of Jewell certainly knows how to make an entrance.
Van Valkenburg arrived at SKLD Defiance on Sunday afternoon in a U.S. Navy uniform, similar to the one he wore when he served in the Korean War, while driving a 1951 Ford. The reason for the uniform and car, was to recreate his first date with his wife, Valetta, a resident of SKLD Defiance.
The Van Valkenburg's, who will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary Monday, were surrounded by family, friends and personnel from SKLD Defiance.
This was the second time Van Valkenburg recreated the first date, which took place in 1951 while he was on active duty. The first time he recreated it was on their 40th wedding anniversary, Aug. 16, 1993. He planned on recreating the first date last year, however, COVID-19 shut down those plans.
"I had planned to do it last year, but those plans got shut down," said Van Valkenburg. "I did it on our 40th anniversary, and we had a lot of fun that day. As I recall, neither of us really remember our first date, but I do remember I went up to Buck Lake Ranch (near Angola, Ind.) with a friend from school.
"We sat behind her (Valetta) and her girlfriends, and I said to my friend, 'She's a blond,' I want that one,'" laughed Van Valkenburg. "Back then, she was working at King-Wyse (a factory in Archbold), where she wound motors. I started working there and worked three months before I went into the service."
Mike Adams, administrator at SKLD Defiance and a U.S. Navy veteran, was thrilled he and Danita Tyrell, activities director at SKLD Defiance, could help make the event happen.
"It's amazing first of all, he sets a precedent husbands everywhere now have to live up to, which scares me completely," said Adams with a smile on his face. "We were going to do this last year, and unfortunately, COVID being what it was, it didn't happen. Luckily everything that was planned last year was able to be executed this year and we couldn't be more thrilled to help.
"Our activities director, Danita Tyrell, did a lot of work to clean up and decorate our outside courtyard so the family could hang out in an outdoor setting and be a part of this special moment. She deserves a lot of credit, and again, we're just happy to help make it happen."
Others who helped recreate the date include: Eric Paul, conservator-restorer at Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton; and Jim Barney, who collects, buys and sells classic cars in Brunersburg.
Van Valkenburg was able to borrow a U.S. Navy uniform with Paul's help, while Barney was going to let Van Valkenburg borrow the 1951 Ford for the date a year ago, before it was called off. To make sure he had access to the car for this year's date, Van Valkenburg bought it from Barney.
"Mike (Adams) and the people here at SKLD really, really helped me," said Van Valkenburg. "I also got hooked up with Eric Paul in Port Clinton, who invited me to take a tour of the museum (which he did recently with his cousin, Rita Nord). Two years ago Eric drove from Rocky River to Jewell to fit me for the uniform, and I hadn't seen him since. When we went up to the museum, he was really great and really helpful.
"Last year when I was looking for the car (Van Valkenburg originally picked up Valetta in a 1950 Ford for their first date), Jim Barney had one there in Brunersburg, so I went to see him," continued Van Valkenburg. "When I got there, he said to me, 'You know how to shift it, take it and go.' When the date didn't happen, I bought the car so I could have it for this year."
Van Valkenburg, who arrived with a corsage for his wife (which was pinned to her sweater by their daughter, Kathi), posed with photos with Valetta with the car, as well a photo of the two of them before they were married, and a sign acknowledging their 68th wedding anniversary.
"We're going to have some cake and ice cream and enjoy some family time," said Van Valkenburg. "I've got a son who came up with his family from Atlanta, and family from around the area here, too (Napoleon and Defiance area).
Family members who were in attendance included Dewey and Valetta's son, Terry, his wife, Traci, their daughter, Ashley Van Valkenburg, and her daughter, Taylor Van Valkenburg; their daughter, Kathi Nagel, and her husband, Chet, their son, Andy, and his wife, Sarah, and their daughters, Maggi and Kenzi; their son, Scott, his wife, Kim; their granddaughter Sarah Durham, her husband, Lucas, and their daughters, Grace and Emma; and their granddaughter Kelsey Merritt and her daughter, Evelyn.
