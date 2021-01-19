• Defiance County

Valentine stitch-along:

On Feb. 6, learn the basics of cross-stitch during a free Valentine’s Day-themed virtual event hosted by the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace. The event begins at 3 p.m. To register and schedule supply pickup, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456, ext. 1108.

