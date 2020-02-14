Valentine cupcakes

Florida Public Library hosted an opportunity for area residents to come in and decorate some Valentine cupcakes on Thursday. Showing off their culinary treats are Addison and Ava Cohrs.

 Photo courtesy of Paula Steele

