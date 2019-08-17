Illa and Dave Rush of Vagabond Village Restaurant recently presented a check for $200 to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, representing the sheriff’s office. Over the years the Rushs have hosted several cruise-ins each summer and donate the proceeds from the events to several charitable organizations.
