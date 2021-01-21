In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, hospitals, physicians, and local pharmacies are partnering to vaccinate those individuals in phase 1B, the health department announced on Thursday.
Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination program will be focused on reaching critical groups: Ohioans age 65 and older, those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and adults who work in schools (K-12).
When a new age range opens, that does not mean that vaccinations for the previous age range are complete. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available.
Defiance County residents are encouraged to visit www.defiancecohealth.org. This page will have updated vaccination information as it is received. In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine. Keep in mind that the vaccine is extremely limited at this time.
Scheduling can begin for those individuals: 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders who make them particularly vulnerable and who have a developmental or intellectual disability. The Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities is assisting in coordinating receipt of the vaccination.
Locations include: Kroger in Defiance, www.kroger.com/health; Mercy Health Defiance, 1-866-624-0366; and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 567-585-0670.
Other specific dates include:
• Starting Feb. 1: those 70 years of age and older and school personnel.
• Starting Feb. 8: those 65 years of age and older.
• Starting Feb. 15: Individuals with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions including cerebral palsy; spina bifida; severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly; severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant patients.
