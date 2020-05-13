WAUSEON — A Wauseon home was destroyed by fire Monday evening.

The Wauseon Fire Department was called to 420 N. Shoop Ave. at 8:47 p.m. to an outdoor fire that was upgraded to a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a fully involved garage-type structure attached to a two-story vacant home located in a wooded area.

Crews from Archbold, Delta and Morenci, Mich., fire departments assisted at the scene. The property was vacant and crews set up to attack the fire from outside the structure, while also protecting Christ Church located next door. Ersham Excavating was called to help with the overhaul operations for the structure fire.

The Wauseon Fire Department left the scene to the Wauseon Police Department to monitor throughout the night and returned to the station at 1:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

