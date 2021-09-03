SHERWOOD — A structure southwest of here on Jericho Road late Thursday night severely damaged a vacant home.
Firefighters were summoned to 11677 Jericho Road by the Defiance County 911 Center at 11:36 p.m. Thursday for a burning structure that was said to be "fully engulfed."
Sherwood and Hicksville firefighters initially were called, and received help from the Delaware Township Fire Department.
The 1.5-story home — located three miles southwest of Sherwood in Mark Township between Openlander and Williams Center-Cecil roads — was heavily damaged.
According to Defiance County's 911 director, Matt Hanenkrath, no one was living at the home.
"My understanding, based on the deputy's report, is the home was vacant," he said. "It sounds like it hadn't been lived in for awhile."
The state fire marshal's office was called to investigate the cause, and visited the scene Friday morning.
"It's under investigation by the state fire marshal's office, said Hanenkrath.
The fire was contained by 12:25 a.m., according to authorities.
Most of the windows were broken out of the home while part of the structure's siding facing Jericho Road — or pointing south — was gone. The fire appeared to have nearly burned through the outer wall in spots on the home's south side, leaving heavy charring around the front door and windows.
The property is surrounded by a chain link fence.
According to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website, the property is owned by Kenneth Buell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.