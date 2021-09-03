sherwood area fire photo

This vacant home on Defiance County's Jericho Road, southwest of Sherwood, was heavily damaged by fire late Thursday night. Three departments (Sherwood, Hicksville and Delaware Township) were called to the scene.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

SHERWOOD — A structure southwest of here on Jericho Road late Thursday night severely damaged a vacant home.

Firefighters were summoned to 11677 Jericho Road by the Defiance County 911 Center at 11:36 p.m. Thursday for a burning structure that was said to be "fully engulfed."

Sherwood and Hicksville firefighters initially were called, and received help from the Delaware Township Fire Department.

The 1.5-story home — located three miles southwest of Sherwood in Mark Township between Openlander and Williams Center-Cecil roads — was heavily damaged.

According to Defiance County's 911 director, Matt Hanenkrath, no one was living at the home.

"My understanding, based on the deputy's report, is the home was vacant," he said. "It sounds like it hadn't been lived in for awhile."

The state fire marshal's office was called to investigate the cause, and visited the scene Friday morning.

"It's under investigation by the state fire marshal's office, said Hanenkrath.

The fire was contained by 12:25 a.m., according to authorities.

Most of the windows were broken out of the home while part of the structure's siding facing Jericho Road — or pointing south — was gone. The fire appeared to have nearly burned through the outer wall in spots on the home's south side, leaving heavy charring around the front door and windows.

The property is surrounded by a chain link fence.

According to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website, the property is owned by Kenneth Buell.

