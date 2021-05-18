A new Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic is set to open in Defiance in a month or two, according to a local veterans official.
Tanya Brunner of Defiance County’s veterans service office explained the planned opening during county commissioners’ meeting Monday.
Commissioners also discussed the fate of a proposed solar field near Sherwood (see related story).
The VA office will open at 800 N. Clinton St. where Activate Healthcare — now at 25568 Elliott Road — once operated. It will be tied into the Fort Wayne VA facility, according to Brunner.
She noted that the office’s target opening date is mid-June or mid-July.
“... the veterans are very excited about it, and this is going to be a lot less transportation that we have to do” for such things as checkups, Brunner told commissioners. “We do a lot of checkups.”
The reason Defiance was chosen for an office, Brunner explained, is the number of “veterans we have from the Vietnam (War) era.”
She said the office is expected to draw clientele from not only Defiance County, but Henry, Paulding and Williams counties as well.
Too, she explained that the county veterans agency’s satellite office in Hicksville has reopened.
But Brunner’s biggest purpose for attending Monday’s commissioner meeting was to present her agency’s budget for 2022.
The budget totals $369,029.69, according to Brunner, with 2% raises planned for the office’s full-time staff along with increases for drivers which, she said, “we really need to retain.”
Overall, the veterans budget is just 1.08% higher than the previous year, she indicated.
Besides the pay raises, Brunner said the remainder of the budget is the same as now.
She offered praise to Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (KAVIC) — a program initiated by Keller Logistics Group of Defiance to assist veterans in need with $500 grants per calendar year — which helps offset the office’s cost.
Brunner told commissioners that her office often turns to KAVIC first before opting to use taxpayer funds for special circumstances.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• discussed pending legal matters with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.
• held the annual financial audit entrance conference with representatives of the firm Julian & Grube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.