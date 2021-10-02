PAULDING — United Way of Paulding County will be hosting Pumpkin Palooza, it’s annual kickoff event, from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Paulding Nazarene Church located at 210 Dooley Dr.
The event will consist of a spaghetti dinner, Justin the clown, carnival games, pumpkin decorating, train rides and more. This is a family event open to the public.
United Way of Paulding County grants funds back into Paulding County through its partner organizations. These organizations will also be present at this event to share the resources they provide to Paulding County residents.
