The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) board of directors approved its annual distribution of funds to local programs on June 17, 2022. UWDC will distribute $208,834.27 to 29 programs facilitated by non-profit organizations in Defiance County.
Each year, UWDC opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding in the following areas of impact: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving peoples' health), essential services (providing a quality safety net) and financial stability (promoting self-sufficiency and financial wellness). Funding is provided through the UWDC annual campaign.
Funding will be provided in the following areas:
Education:
• Black Swamp Area Council (Boy Scouts) for scouting.
• CPC Women's Health Resource for the "Earn While You Learn" and "Project Respect" school programming.
• Lily Creek Farm for therapeutic riding.
• two UWDC internal programs — Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kindergarten Camp.
Health:
• Center for Child and Family Advocacy for counseling.
• Defiance County General Health District for the "My Plate" program.
• Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the Mental Health First Aid and "Signs of Suicide" programs.
• Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) for transportation for the PATH Center and the Summer Food Service program.
• Recovery services for Serenity Haven.
• Zion Lutheran Innkeepers for the food and personal care pantry.
• two internal UWDC programs — "Backpack Buddy" and "Feeding Success."
Essential services:
• American Red Cross for disaster services.
• Center for Child and Family Services for the House of Ruth.
• Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the mobility management program.
• Ravens Care for emergency assistance, emergency medicine, emergency shelter and homelessness prevention programs.
• NOCAC for rapid rehousing.
• Operation Clean Duds for the free laundry program.
• A Renewed Mind for their information and referral services call center.
Financial Stability:
• Defiance Dream Center for the workforce development program.
• Legal Aid of Western Ohio for legal aid to low-income clients.
