The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) board of directors approved its annual distribution of funds to local programs on June 17, 2022. UWDC will distribute $208,834.27 to 29 programs facilitated by non-profit organizations in Defiance County.

Each year, UWDC opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding in the following areas of impact: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving peoples' health), essential services (providing a quality safety net) and financial stability (promoting self-sufficiency and financial wellness). Funding is provided through the UWDC annual campaign.

Funding will be provided in the following areas:

Education:

• Black Swamp Area Council (Boy Scouts) for scouting.

• CPC Women's Health Resource for the "Earn While You Learn" and "Project Respect" school programming.

• Lily Creek Farm for therapeutic riding.

• two UWDC internal programs — Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kindergarten Camp.

Health:

• Center for Child and Family Advocacy for counseling.

• Defiance County General Health District for the "My Plate" program.

• Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the Mental Health First Aid and "Signs of Suicide" programs.

• Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) for transportation for the PATH Center and the Summer Food Service program.

• Recovery services for Serenity Haven.

• Zion Lutheran Innkeepers for the food and personal care pantry.

• two internal UWDC programs — "Backpack Buddy" and "Feeding Success."

Essential services:

• American Red Cross for disaster services.

• Center for Child and Family Services for the House of Ruth.

• Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the mobility management program.

• Ravens Care for emergency assistance, emergency medicine, emergency shelter and homelessness prevention programs.

• NOCAC for rapid rehousing.

• Operation Clean Duds for the free laundry program.

• A Renewed Mind for their information and referral services call center.

Financial Stability:

• Defiance Dream Center for the workforce development program.

• Legal Aid of Western Ohio for legal aid to low-income clients.

• NOCAC for the Financial Opportunity Center.

A complete list with details of each program is available at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/funded-programs.

