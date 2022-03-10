United Way of Defiance County coordinated its annual Dr. Seuss birthday celebration from February 28-March 3.
This year, the UWDC organized 97 volunteers to read to kindergarten through third grade elementary classrooms in Defiance County. This free event is offered annually to all school districts in Defiance County around the last week of February or first week of March to coincide with Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2. Volunteers read one or two Dr. Seuss books to each class.
The Dr. Seuss event was piloted in 2013 with just one school district participating to align with the UWDC’s impact goal area of education, specifically promoting academic proficiency such as early grade reading. This year, seven elementary schools in Defiance County participated.
“This event is a community favorite; we have volunteers, teachers, and students who look forward to it every year. Some of our volunteers this year have already signed up for Dr. Seuss’s birthday celebration in 2023.” remarks Mia Mathews, marketing/CEC director at the United Way of Defiance County.
Volunteers for the Dr. Seuss celebration registered through the UWDC Community Engagement Center (CEC) at www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com, which can also be accessed through the UWDC website at www.unitedwaydefiance.org. Community members can create a profile on the CEC and will be alerted when volunteer opportunities arise in Defiance County.
UWDC encourages community members interested in reading to students (or volunteering in general) to create a profile on the CEC. Then, follow the CEC and UWDC Facebook pages for other volunteer opportunities and announcements.
The UWDC thanks all the school districts and volunteers for their time to make this event successful. United we win.
