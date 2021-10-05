• Paulding County

UW kickoff slated:

United Way of Paulding County will host its annual kick event ("Pumpkin Palooza") from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at  Paulding Nazarene Church, 210 Dooley Drive. The event will include a spaghetti dinner, carnival games, pumpkin decorating, train rides, clown appearance and other activities. The family event is open to the public.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments