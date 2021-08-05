After having last year’s event cancelled due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the United Way of Defiance County’s Hot Air Balloon Festival returns Saturday to the Defiance County Airport, located northwest of Defiance off of Ohio 15.
“They’re predicting temperatures in the high 80s, lots of sunshine and low winds,” said UW director Abbey Wolfrum. “We will have 15 balloons at the event, with two providing tethered rides, 13 flying and all participating in the evening glow.”
The day’s activities begin bright and early at 6:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast where visitors can get all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and coffee for a freewill offering. Funds raised from the breakfast will be split 50/50 between UW and Defiance Boy Scout Troop 70, whose members and leaders will help out at the breakfast.
The participating balloons are scheduled to fly into the airport at 7 a.m. As with all balloon related activities, this will be dependent upon weather conditions.
At 7:30 a.m., the one-mile walk will start with participants paying $15. There will also be a 5K run starting at 7:30 a.m., with additional start times up until 10 a.m. Those who register for these events the day of the festival are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
From 7:30-9:30 a.m. there will be tethered balloon rides provided for a charge by two hot air balloons. Rides are also scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. These rides are limited in number and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.
A kids area and petting zoo will be open 5-9 p.m. with most of the activities free of charge. There will be tickets sold for a couple of the bigger attractions as well as for pony rides. There will also be a “Touch-A-Truck” attraction (5-7 p.m.) where youngsters (and adults) can get a close-up look at a variety of emergency vehicles. Keller Trucking will also have its simulator on site as well as its trailer wrapped for autism awareness.
There will be a wide variety of food vendors on site from 5-10 p.m. offering festival guests choices for food and beverages. For those 21-years-old and over, cold beverages will be available at the beer garden.
Live entertainment will be provided from 5-10 p.m. with performances by the bands Jenn/Sing and She Bop, the Ladies of Whoa, Man! There will also be costumed entertainers walking about the festival, taking free photos with those on hand. Characters represented will be Disney’s Elsa and Belle along with Spider Man and Scooby-Doo from cartoon fame.
At 7 p.m., the 13 balloons not involved in tethered rides will have a joint launch. At 9 p.m. all of the hot air balloons will gather one last time for a glow event at dusk.
Jessica Myers, Marketing and Community Engagement Director for UW of Defiance County reminds festival visitors that, “Admission is $10 per vehicle, which covers all passengers. Also, we are requiring cash payments because there are no ATMs on site.
“Guests are not allowed to bring coolers into the festival, but we do encourage folks to bring a lawn blanket, lawn chairs and maybe even an umbrella,” added Myers. “The viewing area is just a big lawn and a lot of people will come in, find a spot for their stuff and then roam throughout the rest of the festival.”
On the front page: United Way of Defiance County Director Abbey Wolfrum (left) and Marketing and Community Engagement Director Jessica Myers display the volunteer shirts and the 5K participants shirts for this Saturday’s Hot Air Balloon Festival Wednesday afternoon in the UW office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.