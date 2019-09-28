• Defiance County

Food commodities:

The Richland Place/PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, will be distributing USDA food commodities from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday to individuals and families who meet income eligibility residing in Defiance, Tinora or Ayersville school districts.

Food items to be distributed include: grape and apple juice, canned garbanzo beans, canned applesauce, canned pumpkin, pouch beef stew, dried split peas, peanut butter, raisins, elbow macaroni, brown and white rice, crispy rice cereal, fresh eggs, plums, potatoes, cheddar cheese chunks, frozen eggs, frozen chicken and frozen pork loin.

