WAUSEON — The director of public service here reported on several upgrades during Wauseon City Council’s recent meeting.
Keith Torbet reported that the North Park playground is installed and that his department is in the process of putting final touches on the park.
Another upgrade concerned the painting of the city pool, weather permitting.
Council Member Shane Chamberlin asked whether the pool had been prepared for the job. Torbet reported that an outside vendor was hired to prepare the pool by cleaning and powerwashing.
Torbet said that he had gotten a quote for the cleaning of the North Park statue. Mayor Kathy Huner said that the quote was $13,000.
On that topic, Chamberlin asked about how to find more information on the history of the statue. Huner said that the historical society has that information.
Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that the drug take back day was successful. Officers were able to give the Drug Enforcement Administration 40 pounds of unwanted and unused prescription medications for disposal.
Chittenden reminded the council that there is a 24-hour drop box in the police department lobby for such medications.
Council President Scott Stiriz reported on the tree commission meeting held April 20. All preparations have been made for the Tree City USA Award event Tuesday. He also said the Arbor Day school event was rescheduled because of weather.
Council Member Harold Stickley gave a report of the building and grounds meeting on April 20. Eric Demaline of the Wauseon Aquatic Club attended the meeting.
The club has raised funds to purchase a memorial for Karson Torbet, a young child who was killed in a traffic crash in October and was involved in the club.
Stickely recommended to council that a memorial at the Wauseon city pool building be erected using those funds. Council passed the recommendation unanimously.
In other news, the board:
• heard a report from Fire Chief Phil Kessler that his department assisted in the active shooter drill at Four County Career Center recently while one part-time employee is interested in a lateral transfer to full-time and a civil service meeting is scheduled to discuss the transfer.
• received a report from Finance Director Jamie Giguere who said that the city income tax was up 45% from last year and that the first payroll with the new system was completed last week.
• was informed by Law Director Tom McWatters that he is working with Chief Kessler on fire department contract negotiations.
