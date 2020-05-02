NAPOLEON — In order to keep the general public updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Napoleon, the city will continue to provide announcements on an as needed basis.
Here are the latest announcements related to the refuse and recycling:
• Residents will be allowed to set out one extra bag of refuse starting Monday since the Napoleon City Council passed a resolution recently to allow residents to set out one extra bag. At this time, residents will be allowed to set out four bags since the city is not collecting recyclables at this time. Recycling pickup will resume on June 1 when the Werlor Waste Control and Recycling Center starts accepting recyclable materials again from the city of Napoleon.
• The spring cleanup is still scheduled to start May 11. In order to help protect the city of Napoleon staff, the city will be strictly enforcing the seasonal cleanup rules. Also, residents are strongly encouraged to place their waste for the seasonal cleanup to the curb at least four days in advance of the date of the scheduled pickup. A copy of the seasonal cleanup rules and the schedule for the seasonal cleanup. can be found at http://www.napoleonohio.com/city- government/departments/public-works-department/sanitation/
• The city will resume collection of recyclable materials on June 1. At that time, residents can resume placing recyclables in bins at the curb and will be allowed to place two bags of refuse to the curb for pickup.
Continue to visit the city of Napoleon website at www.napoleonohio.com or the city of Napoleon Facebook page for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.