NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to hear updates from numerous individuals.
Penni Bostelman, executive director of the Henry County Senior Center, shared that 1,086 congregate meals were served in December, while 4,393 MOW and Passport meals were served that same month.
Laura Rohlf of the OSU Extension Office shared a proclamation declaring Feb. 2-8 as 4-H Week.
Commissioners also met with Sandy Kessler of the Maumee Valley Planning Office to discuss a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and Chip PY for a first public hearing.
An agreement was approved between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the village of Liberty Center for police services at a cost of $31 per hour for 30 hours a week.
Commissioners also approved the reappointment of Lisa Spiess, DonL Parsons and Bill Morey to the CIC Board.
An executive session was held with Katie Nelson and Michael Cavanaugh for matters that were required to be kept confidential.
Resolutions were approved budget adjustments and then and now certificates.
The next meeting is slated for Thursday when commissioners will discuss the parks district budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.