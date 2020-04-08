NAPOLEON — In order to keep the general public updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Napoleon, the city will continue to provide announcements on a frequent basis. Here are the latest announcements:
• The Williams Pump Station project will continue as the workers are able to maintain distance between them as per the governor’s orders.
• The municipal pool demolition is substantially complete. The city and contractor agreed that the project can continue as the workers are able to safely remain separated while performing the work.
• The city of Napoleon will continue to keep the Park Street phase III project shut down until further notice. If any additional orders are given by the president or the governor that would shut construction projects down, the city would risk exposing the subgrade to the elements for potentially a long period of time without the contractor on site to protect the project. This could cause further damage to the road subgrade, which would not only delay the project further but increase the cost.
• At the Napoleon Municipal Court, all cases will be continued to a date after May 1. The exception shall be offenses in violence, cases in which a defendant is incarcerated and felonies. The court may at its own discretion elect to hear certain cases where it deems necessary to do so in the interest of justice. Through May 1, the hours of the municipal court will be Monday-Friday, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Check with the municipal court if you have any questions about procedural changes.
• The drive-thru window for utilities and income tax payments will continue to be closed until further notice. Residents will still be required to make the utility and income tax payments as normal, but you can either mail payments, place them in the night drop box or pay online. Residents may also call 866-874-1679 (utilities) and pay by credit card. Be advised that the IRS filing and payment deadlines have been extended to July 15.
Continue to visit the city of Napoleon website at www.napoleonohio.com or the city of Napoleon Facebook page for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.