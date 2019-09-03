The upcoming Town and Gown event in Defiance is slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium.
Titled “Anthony Wayne’s Fort or John Wayne’s Fort?” the program will be presented by Defiance’s city historian Randall Buchman.
“Buried under several feet of ground, there is tangible evidence of the physical imprint of Fort Defiance,” said Buchman. “Little is known about how the structure looked above ground. ‘Anthony Wayne’s Fort or John Wayne’s Fort?’ is a historical look at the fort Gen. Anthony Wayne built in 1794 at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers.
“Since we do not have pictures of Fort Defiance of its construction rendered at the Tuttle,” he added, “we will give you the information compiled by historians and archeologists who illustrate the structure of the fort itself and its features.”
