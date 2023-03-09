An upcoming mobile spay/neuter clinic that will seek to make an impact on Defiance’s feral cat population was a focus of city council’s meeting Tuesday night.
Council also discussed a request to expand restrictions on low-speed vehicles in town and took action on four legislative items (see related story).
Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, was on hand Tuesday to provide details of the first spay/neuter clinic on April 17 that her agency is organizing, and to make an appeal for assistance from the public.
This is the first of two mobile spay/neuter clinics scheduled with the firm Rascal Unit of Dublin. The second is set for Sept. 25.
Defiance City Council has set aside $15,000 in this year’s budget to make the clinics possible.
While Rascal Unit will handle the spay and neuter surgeries on April 17 — planned as a way to keep the feral cat population down — two other days will be needed with the community’s volunteer participation a must, according to Weaner.
“We need volunteers,” she said. “I don’t personally have the staff or the resources to be doing something of this magnitude. We’ve got some folks that will certainly help out, myself included, leading the effort. But we definitely need volunteers. I’m hoping some of you folks (council members and the administration) will be willing to volunteer and help out, and we’ll also be looking to the community to volunteer.”
Volunteers will be issued traps the day before the mobile spay/neuter clinic and take captured cats to the mobile site which had not been chosen as of Tuesday, according to Weaner. Following the surgeries on April 17, those who trapped cats will be asked to pick the them back up and then release them into the environment where they were caught.
Some 90 traps will be made available at the mobile site along with training on how to set them, Weaner explained.
She said a decision hadn’t been made as of Tuesday about whether a deposit for a trap will be required.
To that McCann said “let’s see how it goes. Let’s trust people to do the right thing.”
However, he said the name and address of those who pick up traps should be ascertained.
Too, Weaner said potential exists for people to walk up and steal traps after they’ve been set, “even if they’re marked and everything else,” or that people won’t bring them back.
She said about 10 volunteers will be needed to care for the cats in the day they are held while recovering (Tuesday, April 18).
Weaner noted several of the areas in Defiance that might be targeted for cat trapping — Spruce Street, the area behind ALDI on North Clinton Street, Ayersville Avenue and Ottawa Avenue.
Some question was raised about whether spay/neuter opportunities might exist for others if the number of cats trapped is low as the charge for Rascal Unit’s service will be the same regardless.
“Without going through the mass expensive of getting fixed can I basically use this time period to basically take the cat down to get it taken care of?,” asked Eureste hypothetically.
“That’s really up to you all,” answered Weaner. “I think you need to expect that it’s going to happen, and it’s probably not going to happen with people being forthcoming with that. They’re just going to come (and say) ‘it’s a stray.’ And here’s part of the reason why: all the vets are booked up.”
She added that the animal shelter’s low-cost spay and neuter clinic “is a quarter of the price of anywhere,” but this service is booked up far into the future.
