NAPOLEON — Impending city projects were discussed during a Monday night meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
City leaders suspended three readings and passed a resolution authorizing city manager Joel Mazur to apply for DEFA (Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance) funding from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the planning, design and construction of a new VanHyning pump station.
The 40-year old pump station, Mazur said, “is at the end of its useful life.”
The engineer’s estimate for that project, which is currently under design, is $1.5 million. The pump station is scheduled for construction in 2020, pending approval in the 2020 budget.
Council also tentatively accepted a $1.3 million bid from Vernon Nagel Inc. to replace the Williams pump station, which will require DEFA approval. The engineer’s estimate for that project was also $1.5 million.
Additionally, a professional design services contract for the Lynne Avenue improvement project was awarded to Jones and Henry Engineers. They will complete the design phase at a cost of $67,500. Seven firms submitted bids for the Lynne Avenue project, Mazur said.
A $156,545 contract to extend and improve Raymond Street in anticipation of new senior housing being built there (construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks) was awarded to Ward Construction Company.
Ward’s bid was the lowest of five the city received for that project.
Meanwhile, phase three of Park Street improvements has been postponed, Mazur said, as the city did not receive the requisite grant funding. Mazur said they will re-submit for the funding in the fall.
Council also suspended the rules and gave final passage (following a recommendation by Mayor Jason Maassel) to an ordinance appointing Kent Seemann, 44, Deshler, as the city’s new finance director.
“I think we should suspend the rules and let Mr. Seemann know he is absolutely wanted here in the city of Napoleon,” Maassel said.
Maassel, who serves on the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Board of Directors, also shared with council that “quite a few names” have been supplied during the search for a new CIC director, underway now, and said that group will meet again soon to continue the process.
Also Monday, council approved a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement with Shank Properties LLC, 400 Freedom Drive, which is preparing to undergo an expansion of its manufacturing facility and add at least 10 jobs, though owner Jade Shank told council it could be as many as 20 by the close of the year.
The agreement allows for a 100 percent tax abatement for 10 years, with payments in lieu of taxes made to Napoleon Area City School District, Four County Career Center and city infrastructure. Per the contract, Shank’s project will involve a total capital investment in property/equipment currently estimated at $2.3 million, and is expected to add $790,000 in annual payroll (based on 10 additional employees).
“I’ve got future plans to keep expanding, and we’re happy to be in Henry County,” Shank said.
Council also okayed CRA agreement renewals with Napoleon 1, MWN/Petro, Koester Corp. and Ventures in Space Ltd.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance granting agricultural-district status to 4.18 acres of farmland located on Appian Avenue, as applied for by H&H Farms Land LLC/John Huddle. A public hearing to consider the request took place prior to council’s regular session.
• approved a plat subdivision in the North Pointe area that will split four acres from a 15.50-acre parcel, then combine that land with 7- and 5-acre parcels to be platted together as a subdivision with three lots. The change will accommodate an expansion of tractor and farm equipment supplier Paul Martin & Sons.
• authorized contracts with the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District; the townships of Napoleon, Harrison and Freedom; and the village of Florida for fire and/or emergency medical service commencing April 1.
• voted 6-1, with Councilman Travis Sheaffer dissenting, to extend a wellness program for city employees first implemented last year. Employees and spouses who are on the city plan will incur a $50 surcharge to their health insurance premium unless they complete an annual wellness check by Nov. 30.
• accepted a $2,000 donation from the Napoleon Police Officers’ Association to the Napoleon Police Department’s K9 program.
• authorized the law director to draft legislation to enter an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to purchase salt.
