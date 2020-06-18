Unity Prayer for America

Pastor Ray Gaffney of Galilee Baptist Church (shown speaking) and Pastor Sam Andres of Kings Cross Church of Defiance, hosted a Unity Prayer for America event Wednesday at Triangle Park in Defiance. Nearly 40 people were on hand to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and unity in America. The event included inspirational messages, songs and prayer.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

Pastor Ray Gaffney of Galilee Baptist Church (shown speaking) and Pastor Sam Andres of Kings Cross Church of Defiance, hosted a Unity Prayer for America event Wednesday at Triangle Park in Defiance. Nearly 40 people were on hand to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for unity in America. The event included inspirational messages, songs and prayer.

Load comments