Pastor Ray Gaffney of Galilee Baptist Church (shown speaking) and Pastor Sam Andres of Kings Cross Church of Defiance, hosted a Unity Prayer for America event Wednesday at Triangle Park in Defiance. Nearly 40 people were on hand to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and for unity in America. The event included inspirational messages, songs and prayer.
