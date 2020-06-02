• Defiance County

Unity Prayer:

Galilee Baptist Church and Kings Cross Church of Defiance will host a Unity Prayer for America event Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Veteran Memorial in front of the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Defiance. All are invited to come together in unity to pray for the pandemic and protests taking place in America. There will be short, inspirational messages, songs and prayer.

