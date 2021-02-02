The fate of this year’s Defiance County hot air balloon festival in August is still up in the air due to the coronavirus situation, but organizers are at least moving forward on the annual event.
On Monday they received Defiance County commissioners’ permission to hold the event again at the county airport on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance. The measure highlighted commissioners’ regular Monday meeting.
The one-day event organized by the United Way of Defiance County features the launching of colorful hot air balloons and other activities, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation. But planning is going forward to hold the festival on Aug. 7.
However, there are no guarantees the event will go forward, according to Jessica Myers, marketing and community engagement director of the United Way of Defiance County. She said past events have attracted a crowd of about 5,000 visitors.
“We are planning to move forward at this point,” said Myers. “... We don’t know what Aug. 7 is going to hold for us.”
She told commissioners that last year the United Way board committed to making a decision about proceeding with the festival by June 1. The decision to cancel last year’s event was made a few days before that date.
“We’d be happy to have the United Way use the property for the annual balloon fest,” said Commissioner Ryan Mack. “I think as has been said multiple times here, it’s a great event for the community. It brings awareness to our airport. It’s a great opportunity for the people ... .”
Toni Saxton, who manages TAS Aviation — the fixed-based operator at the county airport — also attended Monday’s meeting and said he is again okay with holding the festival there. He said the airport authority board hasn’t yet met to decide on the event, but indicated that its members would be fine with it.
“Yes, we would accept the responsibility of helping them doing that ...,” said Saxton. “I think it’s a good community event for the airport, as well as for United Way because it brings the public in and let’s them see the facility and helps them understand what goes on a little better. So, I think it’s a good opportunity for us as well.”
Asked Monday about county airport usage, Saxton reported that this has increased by 50% in 2020 from 2019, although this has had a tendency to spike “up and down.”
“A lot of people are traveling by private aircraft instead of going on the airlines,” he said.
This may include a variety of things, such as people flying in to pick up up a vehicle or a piece of farm machinery, Saxton explained.
Also on hand for Monday’s meeting was Abbey Wolfrum, the United Way’s new executive director. Wolfrum took over Monday.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• noted in their news release concerning Monday’s meeting a concern about unemployment insurance fraud complaints. These can be reported via phone (1-800-686-1555), via FAX (614-752-4808) or online (https://secure.jfs.ohio.gov/feedback/ouc/ouc-fraud/index.stm).
• received a quarterly update from Julie Voll, coordinator of the Defiance County Family & Children First Council. She noted that free early childhood developmental screenings are scheduled on Feb. 22 and March 8 for children ages 0-5. Those for kids from 1-33 months of age will be held electronically. Screenings can be scheduled online at https://www.asqonline.com/family/f34be3 or by calling 567-444-4818.
• met with Defiance County Recorder Cecilia Parsons to discuss the scanning of old records to provide online property deed searches from the 1930s to 1988. (Those since 1988 already are online.) Commissioners agreed to share costs for this project with the recorder’s technology fund.
• received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update for his office and the county landfill which he manages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.