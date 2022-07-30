Balloon glow

The glow of hot air balloons at dusk always draws a large crowd at the United Way of Defiance County’s Balloon Festival. This photo from the 7th annual Balloon Festival in 2021 shows several of the balloons that were there.

 Photo courtesy of United Way

Defiance County Memorial Airport is set to receive crowds for the Defiance County United Way (DCUW) Balloon Festival on Aug. 6.

