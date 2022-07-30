Defiance County Memorial Airport is set to receive crowds for the Defiance County United Way (DCUW) Balloon Festival on Aug. 6.
The annual event is DCUW’s largest fundraiser with tethered balloon rides, a balloon fly-in and a dusk balloon glow among some of its crowd-drawing events. The presenting sponsors for the event are Premier Bank and North Western Electric Cooperative.
“We look forward to another fun event this year,” said DCUW Executive Director of Abby Wolfrum. “Last year we estimated that we had about 5,000 attend throughout the day, so we hope the event will draw another large crowd this year.”
Optimal flying times for balloons are morning and evening so the gates open on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast and the arrival of balloons until 9:30 a.m.
“The gates open at 6:30 and the price of admission is $10 per car,” said Wolfrum. “Biggby Coffee is sponsoring a pancake breakfast that Boy Scout Troop 70 of Defiance will help serve as the balloons fly in at 7 a.m. We have scheduled 14 balloons to arrive. They are from Defiance, Whitehouse, Ottawa Hills and Montpelier in the local area. They’re also coming from Michigan, Missouri, Arkansas and other parts of Ohio.”
At 7:30 a.m. Mercy Health and Midwest Community Federal Credit Union will sponsor a 5K run and a one-mile walk.
“About 5-6 inflatables are set up on the tarmac at the airport, and those doing the walk or the run will go through that obstacle course,” said Wolfrum. “If someone wants to sign up ahead of time they can go to defianceballoonfest.com or they can sign up Saturday. At the same time there will be tethered balloon rides for a fee on a first-come, first-served basis. Those will also be available in the evening.”
She also noted that guests who wish to return in the evening should ask for an evening pass before leaving. By doing so the admission fee will not have to be paid a second time.
When gates open again at 5 p.m. the evening’s offerings, including music, more tethered balloon rides, inflatables, food and vendors.
“Two bands — The Scott Brothers Band and G-Men will perform live music throughout the evening,” added Wolfrum. “There are also inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides and touch a truck for the kids — there will also be character appearances. Those things are all free or at a minimal cost. About 10 food vendors will offer food and a beer garden is sponsored by City Beverage with volunteers from the Defiance Optimist Club who will help with that. Throughout the festival cards are not accepted, so bring cash.”
One of the highlights of the evening is the balloon glow. At dusk, about 9 p.m., all of the balloons line up on the tarmac and show off their colors as they ignite their flame inside.
An event like this takes lots of work and many individuals, said Wolfrum.
“From all of our sponsors to the volunteers and the vendors everyone helps us make this possible,” he said. “Without the TAS Aviation shutting down the airport for the day and allowing us to do this, we wouldn’t have a place for it, so we are grateful to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.