United Way of Defiance County has completed a county-wide book drive for schools in Defiance County.
The month-long drive raised $40,913 that will allow each of the eight participating schools to spend $14.50 per child on books except for Hicksville Elementary School. Premier Bank adopted Hicksville Elementary School to fully fund its book drive at $20 per student.
Other donors who gave over $1,000 to support this mini campaign were: Clemens Mobile Welding, Defiance Area Foundation, Defiance Rotary Foundation, General Motors, Women’s Giving Circle and Zonta Club.
“The generosity of our community always astounds me. So many people step up when needed, and we are so thankful for their support of education in young lives in Defiance County,” commented Carrie Wetstein, executive director of United Way of Defiance County.
United Way of Defiance County has dispersed the money to the schools. Each school will order grade-appropriate books from Scholastic Books. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, school libraries have been unable to permit students to borrow books outside of school — all books must remain on the school premises. This book drive has allowed teachers the opportunity to do whole class book studies while sending books home with students, and it adds to the students’ home library.
The Defiance County Book Drive was one of the mini campaigns that United Way of Defiance County is running during its annual campaign cycle.
The 2021 campaign goal is $335,000. The next mini campaign will kick off today encouraging end-of-year giving.
Money raised through the annual campaign is distributed back out to organizations and agencies who run programming in Defiance County.
Currently, United Way of Defiance County is funding 28 local programs that address the areas of education, health, essential services, and/or financial stability. A listing of 2020-21 funded programs can be found at https://www.unitedwaydefiance.org/funded-programs.
To support one of the programs that United Way of Defiance County funds, you can give online at https://www.unitedwaydefiance.org/donate or send cash or check payable to United Way of Defiance County to 608 Clinton St., Defiance 43512.
For additional questions, contact the United Way of Defiance County office at 419-782-3510 or email to carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.