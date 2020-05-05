United Way of Defiance County has announced that it will distribute $26,650 in additional emergency grant requests from its United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, in partnership with the Defiance Area Foundation to local entities.
The Emergency Relief Fund advisory committee recently met for a second time via Zoom to approve an additional nine agencies to receive grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Receiving funding will be: Defiance Dream Center, Defiance Post Office, Hebron Ministries, House of Ruth, Ravens Care, St. Mary’s St. Vincent De Paul, Temple of Praise and Zion’s Lutheran Church.
United Way officials noted that these agencies work to provide for our community’s highest and greatest current needs, specifically increased access to emergency food and basic supplies, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, and direct financial assistance for household supplies.
“Starting March 17 through April 14, the St. Paul’s UMC Food Pantry served 450 families in Defiance County a four- to five-day supply of food,” explained St. Paul representative Marie Ferree about the work being done in the community. “This includes meat, peanut butter, eggs, canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal, bread and juice. This grant will help us to continue to feed the families and seniors who need help securing food.”
To date, the fund has collected $80,970.00 through generous donations, with $50,500 distributed back into the Defiance County community. Find a full list of community partners of the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund at https://www.unitedwaydefiance.org/covid-19-emergency-fund-community-partners.
Donations are still being accepted via credit card at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/COVIDfund or by check payable to United Way of Defiance County, memo: “COVID fund,” 608 Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio 43512. Donations to the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund qualify for the most recent tax deduction in which taxpayer receive an above-the-line deduction for up to $300 in charitable donation.
For questions about the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
