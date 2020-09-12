United Way of Paulding County is partnering with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Don and Perry’s Furniture to help spread hope.

Text “Paulding” to 269-89 and donate $20 to the virtual kick-off and receive a yard sign to help spread hope during these turbulent times. Donations help impact the local community. Participants can sign up for the round-up program and receive a Live United T-Shirt also.

People also can donate through the link https://unitedwayofpauldingcounty.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/2198.

To pay with a check, send it to 101 E Perry St, Paulding, Ohio 45879, and register for a sign at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ZFI-_svR0Eknzk4MRtSpe1G-5ytGit4PXQC61eNPHAo/edit?usp=sharing.

