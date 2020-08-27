For Giving Tuesday, United Way Defiance County is seeking donors to sponsor 25 children to receive a book a month for a year through its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. The cost to sponsor one child for a year is $30.
Since 2009, UWDC has delivered 42,279 books to local children through the program and 1,323 children are enrolled or have graduated from the program, completely funded by the local UWDC Community Campaign.
According to the 2018 Defiance County Health Assessment, 35% of parents reported reading to their child (ages 0-5) every day.
This is an increase from the 2015 report that only 19% of parents, or a family member, were reading to their child every day.
Eighty-seven percent of Defiance County Imagination Library participants reported they read more to their children because of the program. Giving Tuesday donations can be cash, check or by credit card online at www.unitedwaydefianceorg.
All Giving Tuesday donations will count towards the total 2018 Community Campaign goal of $325,000.
Children through age 4 year can be enrolled in the Imagination Library program at the office located at 608 Clinton St. or an enrollment form can be downloaded and emailed from the United Way website.
