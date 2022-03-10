donation to UW
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

The United Way of Defiance County received a grant of $1,000 from The Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center Fund maintained at The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase books from birth to age 5 for the Imagination Library Program. Pictured discussing the grant are, from left, Daniel Barrera, trustee of The Defiance Moose Lodge, and Abby Wolfrum, executive director of The United Way of Defiance County.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments