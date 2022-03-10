The United Way of Defiance County received a grant of $1,000 from The Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center Fund maintained at The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase books from birth to age 5 for the Imagination Library Program. Pictured discussing the grant are, from left, Daniel Barrera, trustee of The Defiance Moose Lodge, and Abby Wolfrum, executive director of The United Way of Defiance County.
Trending Now
-
Defiance credit firm closes its doors
-
Mammoth Tech employees express disappointment
-
Regional boys basketball: Party in the paint with Antwerp-Marion Local on tap
-
D-IV district boys basketball: Antwerp pulls away from Pilots for district three-peat
-
D-III district boys basketball: Raiders rally, O-G rolls into third straight meeting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.