The ProMedica Foundation Board recently allocated monies from its Monarch Fund and approved two requests in support of United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) serves as the fiscal sponsor of the Monarch Fund, a ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Foundation fund set aside to address health and human services in Defiance County.
Maumee Valley Guidance Center and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio Inc. will receive funds to support their efforts with clients they are serving. Maumee Valley Guidance Center will use $3,850 on medical needs that its current clients are unable to meet due to restricted employment. The current stay-at-home order has put financial strains on several clients.
Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio will receive $5,000 to pay for substance abuse and mental health assessments, individual counseling, medication, management, and psychiatry services for both adolescents and adults via telemedicine/telephone who may be out of work and without health insurance and do not qualify for any other means of assistance.
“As an essential business, we are committed to continuing our service delivery and want to ensure we reach out to our high-risk clients during this stay-at-home order,” explained Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio executive director Ruth Peck. “Clients do not have to leave their home to get care. Clients do not have to feel they are alone in this.”
For further information and services from these two agencies, reach out to them directly at: Maumee Valley Guidance Center, 211 Biede Ave., Defiance, 419-782-8856; and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, 511 Perry St., Defiance, 419-782-9920.
