First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group recently concluded a special leadership fundraising drive among employees in the Defiance community and donated a check for $15,225 to the United Way of Defiance County’s annual community campaign.
“Our employees consistently step up to the challenge of supporting our community,” explained Jim Williams, EVP and market president for First Federal Bank. “As long-time partners of the United Way, we wanted to bring added momentum to the conclusion of their annual giving campaign. Our organizations share a passion for positive change within Defiance County. Together, we are confident that fully-funded programs and strong volunteer outreach will help countless residents face challenging situations with hope.
The total represents generous employee donations and a company match of $5,000 and is in addition to funds contributed during the company’s annual campaign held in the fall of 2019.
“This investment in our community through United Way of Defiance County will ensure more children will be ready to learn and stay on track in school, individuals will lead a more financially stable and healthy life, and those who need a helping hand will get one,” added Carrie Wetstein, executive director of the United Way of Defiance County. “We are incredibly grateful for First Federal Bank’s and First Insurance Group’s continued, generous support.”
For more information regarding the United Way of Defiance County, call 419-782-3510 or visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org.
