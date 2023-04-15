United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) held its annual meeting Thursday to celebrate its community impact.
In attendance were board members, community partners, top workplace campaign and foundation representatives and leadership donors.
New board member nominations with terms expiring in 2026 were Angie Ankney of Premier Bank, and Marissa Olwin of Midwest Community Federal Credit Union while board officers chosen for 2023 were Katie Clementz, president; Jeremy Taylor, vice president; Ken Boroff, treasurer; and Abby Wolfrum, secretary.
Following the business meeting, Wolfrum, UWDC’s executive director, discussed the 2022 annual campaign results, noting that the agency raised $307,671.39, or 102% of its goal.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have met our goal,” she stated. “We are very grateful to our community.”
Money raised during the annual campaign is used to fund community partner agencies in Defiance County. The funding application will be available from Thursday until May 8.
Jasmine Conley, director of Operation Clean Duds (OCD), educated the audience on its free laundry program. During 2022, OCD provided services to 283 Defiance County residents, which included single parents, veterans and senior citizens.
Conley also reported on the impact of community partnerships.
“We are very appreciative of the United Way of Defiance County, not only for their funding, but for helping us spread the word about our much-needed program,” he stated. “It is our hope that we can offer an additional day to provide this service to our community.”
OCD operates a free laundry event on the first Tuesday of the month at Express Laundry on Cleveland Avenue.
The following “outstanding employee campaigns” were recognized: Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance City employees, Defiance City Schools, Defiance County employees, General Motors, Hicksville Schools, Keller Logistics Group, Meijer Store #189, Premier Bank, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, Shultz Huber & Associates, State Bank, Steyer & Company, and United Parcel Service.
These companies and employees combined raised 41% of the annual goal.
The following “outstanding foundations” were recognized for their contributions to UWDC: Cub Scouts Pack 141, Defiance Area Foundation, Defiance Rotary Foundation, Friends of the Sherwood Library, Geenex Simply Solar, JF Coressel Charitable Trust, Johns Manville STARS, VFW Post #3360, and ZONTA Club of Defiance.
The Community Engagement Center (CEC) recognized Rebecca Romero for her volunteerism to NOCAC, earning “Volunteer of the Year.” The 7th annual CEC scholarship award winner was Sunny Lloyd of Defiance high school, who will receive a $1,000 scholarship to further her education.
Clementz closed the meeting and reminded attendees of upcoming UWDC events: the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13, 2023, Days of Caring on May 18 and May 29; and the United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival on Aug. 5.
