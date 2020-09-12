The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) will officially launch its 2020-21 “Roll It Over” campaign with a focus of year-round collaborations, mini-campaigns, and a goal of $335,000.
“We are extremely mindful of the hardships that so many fellow Defiance County neighbors have endured in the past months,” encouraged Carrie Wetstein, executive director of the United Way of Defiance County. “Our goal is to continue to support those in our community by giving of our resources and time. Alone, we cannot do this, but united, we can.”
Each year, UWDC partners with local businesses, organizations and individuals to obtain its monetary goal. This year, the “Roll It Over” campaign is requesting that businesses, organizations, and individuals consider maintaining their giving from the previous year.
UWDC is funding 28 programs for 2020-21, four of which are managed internally. By supporting the efforts of the UWDC with donations or volunteering through the Community Engagement Center (CEC), the Defiance County community plays an integral role in making a positive impact in the areas of education, financial stability, health and essential services.
Newly funded this year, Academic Assist and Social Wellness/VTA Program at Holy Cross Catholic School, helps students with the academic transition from the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year to the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. The program addresses social and emotional needs of students impacted by COVID-19.
Explained Rose Reinhart, principal at Holy Cross Catholic School: “The greatest way for our staff to attend to the academic and social/emotional needs of our students is through individualized help and small group support.”
Monetary donations are not the only way to help in Defiance County.
The CEC (www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com) serves as a volunteer/donation hub of Defiance County. Community members can search and will be notified of volunteer opportunities and in-kind needs of over 50 organizations in Defiance County. The CEC has more than 600 registered users.
If interested in leading a campaign for a local company, contact the UWDC office at 419-782-3510 or email Carrie Wetstein at carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org. Through a company campaign, or individually, community supporters can support all the UWDC impact areas or designate to a specific UWDC program. For a complete list of 2020 UWDC funded programs, visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org.
